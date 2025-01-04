‘Pinaka will be a perfect blend of tradition, contemporary appeal’, says Kannada actor-director Ganesh

Ganesh, a celebrated name in Kannada cinema, is gearing up for an exciting new chapter with his upcoming film Pinaka. After the massive success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, he has been in the spotlight, and now, with Pinaka, the actor promises to showcase a never-before-seen avatar.
The film’s title teaser, which was released on January 2, has already generated significant buzz, offering a glimpse of Ganesh in this daring new look. The first-look poster of the film will be revealed soon, and fans can expect it to be a game-changer. Ganesh expresses his excitement, stating that the film, with its intense visuals and grand scale, will offer a completely different experience for his fans and the audience at large.
Pinaka marks the 49th film under the banner People Media Factory. The actor is excited to reveal his unique role in this adventurous, action-packed film. Speaking about the shifting trends in cinema, emphasising how films today need to maintain a balance between tradition and contemporary appeal, Ganesh says Pinaka is a perfect example of this blend.
Ganesh shares that Pinaka has been in the works for over two and a half years, allowing the team to meticulously craft every aspect of the movie in the preparation stage. He explains that while the film is deeply rooted in cultural themes, it also integrates modern elements to make it appealing to a broader audience. This fusion of tradition and innovation is something Ganesh believes will resonate well with audiences.
In terms of his performance, Ganesh promises a major departure from his usual roles. For the first time, he will be seen in a fierce, intense character that is a stark contrast to his past romantic hero portrayals. This shift is set to redefine his career and give fans a refreshing perspective on his acting range.
Pinaka is expected to release both in Kannada and Telugu, and Ganesh is hopeful that his collaboration with director Dhananjay, the dance choreographer turned director, and producer TG Vishwaprasad will create something extraordinary. He admits that while this project is ambitious, he is confident that the hard work put in by the entire team will lead to a successful and entertaining experience for the audience.
Ganesh expresses his gratitude and optimism as he reflects on his journey so far. He is genuinely excited about the evolving direction of cinema and is confident that Pinaka will bring something fresh and captivating to the screen. With all the hard work and dedication invested by the team, he believes the film will be a memorable experience for the audience.