'Sidlingu 2' to release this Valentines Day

Sidlingu 2, directed by Vijaya Prasad of Neer Dose and Thothapuri fame, is all set to hit the big screen this Valentine's Day (February 14). It is billed as a wholesome family entertainer.

The film has completed its shooting phase and is now in the final stages of post-production, with dubbing already wrapped up. This sequel comes 12 years after Sidlingu, directed by Vijaya Prasad and starring Yogi and Ramya. It brings back several beloved characters from the first film, including Suman Ranganath as Andalamma.

It is produced by SriHari Reddy of Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda fame, under the Niharika Movies banner, in association with Raju Shereghar. The sequel pairs Yogi with Sonu Gowda, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

The team is preparing to unveil the first look of Sonu Gowda in the coming week followed by the release of a lyrical video of one of the songs, with plans to unveil the full video of another track closer to release date.