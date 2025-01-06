Shreyas Manju's film 'Vishnu Priya' finally set to hit theatres

Shreyas Manju’s long-pending film, Vishnu Priya, produced by his father, K Manju, has finally locked in its release date for February 21, 2025. Set in the vibrant 1990s, the film offers a nostalgic look at love, family, and sacrifice.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker VK Prakash, who has had a career spanning over 40 films in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, Vishnu Priya is attracting attention, especially as it marks the Kannada debut of Malayalam actress Priya Varrier. Together, the director and actor bring a heartfelt love story to the big screen.

The film’s emotional depth is further enhanced by the music of Gopi Sundar. The story, written by Sindhushree from Dharwad, revolves around Vishnu, a young man who places immense value on family and is willing to go to any lengths for love. It explores the timeless themes of family bonds, sacrifice, and the strength of love that transcends obstacles.

Alongside the lead cast, the film features Achyuth Kumar as Vishnu’s father and Suchendra Prasad as Priya’s father. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by director Ravi Srivatsa. The cinematography is handled by Vinod Bharathi, while the editing is done by Suresh Urs.