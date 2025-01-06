The enigmatic mystery of 'Ramarasa'

Hebah Patel, a familiar face in the Kannada film industry thanks to her debut Adhyaksha, alongside actor Sharan, quickly won the hearts of audiences with her charm and screen presence. She later garnered recognition for her role in Kumari 21F, released both in Kannada and Telugu, where she starred alongside Pranam Devaraj. Known for her versatility, Patel has taken on a range of roles across various languages, and now, she’s making a return to Kannada cinema with her new project, Ramarasa.

Produced by Guru Deshpande under the banners of G Cinemas and Seven Star Studios, and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker BM Giriraj, Ramarasa has completed its shooting phase and is currently in post-production. The film is said to be a gripping mix of passion, mystery, and allure, with Patel playing a character that is as enigmatic as it is captivating.

In Ramarasa, which features Bigg Boss winner Karthik Mahesh in the lead role, Hebah’s character is shrouded in mystery and allure. The makers, who recently unveiled the first look of the actor, describe her role as “the seductive illusion of the netherworld,” a character that embodies both beauty and danger. The poetic description of her role adds to the intrigue: “Those who lost to her beauty, those who were swayed by her walk, and those confused by her words... none of them remained on this Earth.”