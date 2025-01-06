Vishal Atreya to direct SriiMurali in mega project

Earlier, we reported that SriiMurali, who was last seen in Kannada’s first superhero saga Bagheera, will join forces with the popular production house People Media Factory for an ambitious new project. The film was first announced in December, coinciding with the actor’s birthday, which built excitement among fans.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film has been in the works for some time, although details regarding the director were kept under wraps. However, CE has learnt through sources that Vishal Atreya, the director of the critically acclaimed Tatsama Tadbhava, will helm this much-anticipated project.

Vishal, who made his directorial debut with the suspense thriller Tatsama Tadbhava, which marked the return of Meghana Raj Sarja, earned praise for his sharp execution and intricate storytelling. With this new project, Vishal is getting his big break to direct a leading star like SriiMurali, who has a big success with Bagheera.

Vishal is said to have been working on the script for the past few months and is currently fine-tuning the script. The upcoming film will be the 47th project for People Media Factory and is expected to be made on a grand scale, with plans to release it in multiple languages.

While the official announcement regarding the director and storyline is yet to come, the collaboration between SriiMurali and Vishal Atreya is certainly a fresh combination and will pique audiences’ interest.

SriiMurali’s next projects also include Paraak, directed by Halesh Kogundi, with shooting set to begin in March 2025. After that, he will move on to his collaboration with Vishal Atreya.