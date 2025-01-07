'Teddy Bear' set for Sankranti release

The long-awaited horror film Teddy Bear is gearing up for release this Sankranti.

The film recently completed censorship formalities, securing a U/A certificate, and is slated to hit screens on January 10, coinciding with the release of several major films.

Produced by Jyoti Tarakesh, Bharat, and Naveen under Adyalakshi Productions, Teddy Bear marks the directorial debut of Lokesh B, a former assistant to acclaimed Telugu director Puri Jagannadh. Lokesh has also crafted the story and screenplay for the film.

In a bold move, Lokesh is expanding the film’s universe by planning both a prequel and a sequel, diverging from the industry’s current focus on sequels and prequels of established hits.

The plot centres on a seemingly harmless teddy bear that becomes possessed by a restless soul, setting off a chain of chilling events. As the trapped spirit unleashes terror, the story unravels with intense, spine-tingling moments.

Bhargava stars as a psychologist entangled in the supernatural occurrences, marking his first major role. He is joined by Shailaja Simha and Deena Poojary in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Sparsha Rekha, Disha Poovayya, Kitty Talikote, Muthu, Arvind, and Baby Akshara.

Vivek Jangli’s music is expected to heighten the eerie ambiance, while cinematographers Deepu and Benakaraj bring the film’s dark aesthetic to life.