Apayavide Echarike unveils teaser, sets release date

Following the poster and a song, the makers of Apayavide Echarike (Warning: Danger Ahead) have unveiled a teaser, offering a glimpse into its horror-thriller narrative. Directed by debutant Abhijith Thirthahalli, the film delves into the mysteries of the five elements—earth, air, water, fire, and space—each represented by a different character.

Shot amidst haunting, beautiful, dense forests, the teaser captivates with its suspenseful visuals and promises an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. The storyline, combined with its eerie setting, has already sparked curiosity.

Marking his silver screen debut, Vikas Uthaiah, famed for his role in the TV series Annaiah, steps into the shoes of Suri, a pivotal character in the film. Expressing his excitement, Vikas shared, “Cinema, like agriculture, demands dedication. This has been a long-time dream of Abhijith, and I’m thrilled to see it come alive.” Adding to the ensemble cast are Radha Bhagavathi of Amruthadhare fame, Raghav Kodachadri, and Mithun Teerthahalli.

Backed by producers VG Manjunath and Poornima M Gowda under the banner Yashsaswini Creations, the film has music and cinematography by Sunaad Gowtham. Set to release on February 7, Apayavide Echarike is described as a chilling ride through suspense, nature, and the unknown.