Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is like a Yash Chopra film: Nagashekar

Nagashekar’s filmography has been an ongoing exploration of love stories, each a distinct chapter in his cinematic journey. Whether it was the wistful family drama of Aramane (2008), the emotionally resonant depth of Sanju Weds Geetha (2011), the vibrant and colourful romance in Mynaa (2013), or Amar (2019), the director has always returned to the universal theme of love.

Though he has dabbled in various genres and embraced elements of drama and tragedy, his films remain firmly anchored in the timeless sentiment that is love. A humble Nagashekar admits that, despite his relatively small filmography, he finds great joy in creating romance-laden tales filled with emotional richness and cinematic grace. Even now, more than a decade after Sanju Weds Geetha touched hearts, its scenes and the iconic song ‘Sanju Mathu Geetha’ still resonate with audiences.

Now, after twelve years, Nagashekar returns to this beloved narrative with Sanju Weds Geetha 2, introducing a fresh twist—a new face, a unique concept, and a delicate world of silk weaving. With a runtime of just over two hours, Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is far more than just a sequel, says the director. According to Nagashekar, the concept of the film’s story was sparked by a casual discussion with actor Sudeep, who inspired him to develop the story.

“Initially, when I was in the scripting stages, I had Rajinikanth in mind. Then, I felt it was perfect for Shivanna (Shivarajkumar), but it ultimately fell into the hands of Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram,” the director reveals. “This is bigger, more beautiful, and more profound than my previous films Sanju Weds Geetha and Mynaa.”