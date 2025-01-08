Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is like a Yash Chopra film: Nagashekar

Nagashekar’s filmography has been an ongoing exploration of love stories, each a distinct chapter in his cinematic journey. Whether it was the wistful family drama of Aramane (2008), the emotionally resonant depth of Sanju Weds Geetha (2011), the vibrant and colourful romance in Mynaa (2013), or Amar (2019), the director has always returned to the universal theme of love.
Though he has dabbled in various genres and embraced elements of drama and tragedy, his films remain firmly anchored in the timeless sentiment that is love. A humble Nagashekar admits that, despite his relatively small filmography, he finds great joy in creating romance-laden tales filled with emotional richness and cinematic grace. Even now, more than a decade after Sanju Weds Geetha touched hearts, its scenes and the iconic song ‘Sanju Mathu Geetha’ still resonate with audiences.
Now, after twelve years, Nagashekar returns to this beloved narrative with Sanju Weds Geetha 2, introducing a fresh twist—a new face, a unique concept, and a delicate world of silk weaving. With a runtime of just over two hours, Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is far more than just a sequel, says the director. According to Nagashekar, the concept of the film’s story was sparked by a casual discussion with actor Sudeep, who inspired him to develop the story.
“Initially, when I was in the scripting stages, I had Rajinikanth in mind. Then, I felt it was perfect for Shivanna (Shivarajkumar), but it ultimately fell into the hands of Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram,” the director reveals. “This is bigger, more beautiful, and more profound than my previous films Sanju Weds Geetha and Mynaa.”
But why revisit a love story that has already left such a strong imprint on the audience? Nagashekar is clear in his reasoning. “There are many boys like Sanju and girls like Geetha in this world, each with their own love stories. I’m simply telling one more,” he says, while adding that he wants to portray love in a way that hasn’t been seen before, in an ever-changing world.
“Sanju Weds Geetha 2 will be a contemporary take on the romance between Sanju (Srinagar Kitty) and Geetha (Rachita Ram), offering a fresh perspective of love,” says Nagashekar. At its heart, the film celebrates the purity of love, a quality Nagashekar believes is increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world.
Reflecting on the past decade since the release of Sanju Weds Geetha and Mynaa, he observes that heartfelt love stories have been largely absent from cinema, with most films focusing on darker themes such as violence and bloodshed. However, Nagashekar remains steadfast in his mission to revive genuine emotional love stories that remind audiences of the true power of connection. “This film restores faith in the purity of love,” he affirms, distinguishing it from the darker, often cynical tones of contemporary storytelling.
The backdrop of Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is not just a love story but also an exploration of the intricate and often overlooked world of silk production. Srinagar Kitty plays a silk maker, while Rachita Ram portrays a trader of this rural product, which eventually travels from Sidlaghatta to the cosmopolitan streets of Switzerland.
The symbolism is rich: just as a silkworm tirelessly weaves its cocoon, the characters painstakingly weave their love story. “The effort and dedication required to create silk mirrors the patience, trust, and devotion needed in a real relationship,” Nagashekar explains.
This theme strikes a personal chord with the director. Hailing from a farming background, Nagashekar grew up surrounded by silkworms and witnessed firsthand how the market often fails to honour the labour of silk producers. “The silk industry doesn’t always have proper policies in place, and the workers don’t get their due,” he explains. “It’s a tough job to make perfect silk, much like it’s tough to make a perfect relationship. This cultural backdrop becomes the heart of the narrative—a perfect metaphor for the effort involved in love itself.”
The film is ultimately a celebration of dreams, aspirations, and the belief that love can transcend all barriers. “The film is about big dreams,” Nagashekar says. “Just as silk travels from Sidlaghatta to Switzerland, love knows no boundaries.”
When asked why he chose to cast Srinagar Kitty once again as Sanju, Nagashekar responds with admiration. “Kitty is the Sanju of Kannada cinema. He’s easy to connect with, and his character is deeply relatable. And for Geetha, after Ramya, I knew Rachita Ram would be the perfect choice. She brings both depth and beauty to the role.”
One of the most intriguing aspects of Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is the symbolic use of idli, alternatively spelt idly. Nagashekar, known for his creative use of metaphors, such as beauty in Sanju Weds Geetha and colour in Mynaa, introduces idli as a symbol of deep love. “The full form of idly is ‘I Deeply Love You,’” he explains, drawing a quirky yet meaningful parallel to the simplicity and purity of love that defines the film. “Even amidst the luxuries and complexities of life, the simplicity of idly remains a cornerstone of this love story.”
The film’s music, composed by V Sridhar, adds another layer of nostalgia, with a special melody by C Ashwath that will transport audiences back to the golden days of classic cinema. “I wanted to bring a fresh twist but also include something that would remind people of the good old days, that tugs at the heartstrings,” says Nagashekar.
The cast also includes Rangyana Raghu, Sampath, Sadhu Kokila, and Tabla Nani, with a special appearance by Ragini Dwivedi. Nagashekar has assembled a team of experienced technicians, including Chandrachud Chakravarthy, who pens the dialogues, and Satya Hegde, whose cinematography beautifully captures the breathtaking landscapes, especially the serene beauty of Switzerland where the second half of the film unfolds.
According to the filmmaker, Anthony’s editing and Sridhar’s music elevate the film’s emotional weight, making it both a visual and auditory treat. “When I watched the final cut, I felt like I had just seen a Yash Chopra film,” Nagashekar says. “There’s a certain energy, a certain vibe that has worked its magic on this story,” he concludes.