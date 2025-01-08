‘The twist in 'Choo Mantar' will keep audiences on the edge of their seats’

The Kannada film industry is no stranger to supernatural thrillers, but Choo Mantar promises to elevate the genre with its chilling atmosphere, intense performances, and technical finesse, according to the cast.

Directed by Navaneeth, known for his success with Karvva, this supernatural horror film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sharan, Chikkanna, Meghana Gaonkar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur, and newcomer Kiran.

Choo Mantar is slated for release on January 10 and is produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under the Tarun Studios banner. The film aims to push the boundaries of horror in Kannada cinema, delivering a gripping and immersive experience.

The film, which blends suspense, eerie encounters, and supernatural themes, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. One of its most striking elements is the cinematography by Anup Kattukaran, whose work, coupled with the haunting sound design by Resul Pookutty, has raised high expectations. Meghana, Aditi, Prabhu Mundkur, and Kiran have shared their experiences about the film and how it will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Portraying fear convincingly is no easy task: Meghana Gaonkar

Meghana Gaonkar, who plays a pivotal role in Choo Mantar, steps into the shoes of a wife and mother residing in a haunted bungalow with her husband, played by Prabhu Mundkur, and their child. As supernatural forces loom over their lives, Meghana’s character must navigate the harrowing ordeal of confronting and expressing fear.

Reflecting on her experience, Meghana acknowledges the difficulty of authentically portraying fear. “It’s a challenging role because fear is something you must convey convincingly. Personally, I’m terrified of watching horror films—especially alone—but as an actor, you have to bring that fear to life on screen,” she shares.