‘The twist in 'Choo Mantar' will keep audiences on the edge of their seats’

The Kannada film industry is no stranger to supernatural thrillers, but Choo Mantar promises to elevate the genre with its chilling atmosphere, intense performances, and technical finesse, according to the cast.
Directed by Navaneeth, known for his success with Karvva, this supernatural horror film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sharan, Chikkanna, Meghana Gaonkar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur, and newcomer Kiran.
Choo Mantar is slated for release on January 10 and is produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under the Tarun Studios banner. The film aims to push the boundaries of horror in Kannada cinema, delivering a gripping and immersive experience.
The film, which blends suspense, eerie encounters, and supernatural themes, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. One of its most striking elements is the cinematography by Anup Kattukaran, whose work, coupled with the haunting sound design by Resul Pookutty, has raised high expectations. Meghana, Aditi, Prabhu Mundkur, and Kiran have shared their experiences about the film and how it will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Portraying fear convincingly is no easy task: Meghana Gaonkar
Meghana Gaonkar, who plays a pivotal role in Choo Mantar, steps into the shoes of a wife and mother residing in a haunted bungalow with her husband, played by Prabhu Mundkur, and their child. As supernatural forces loom over their lives, Meghana’s character must navigate the harrowing ordeal of confronting and expressing fear.
Reflecting on her experience, Meghana acknowledges the difficulty of authentically portraying fear. “It’s a challenging role because fear is something you must convey convincingly. Personally, I’m terrified of watching horror films—especially alone—but as an actor, you have to bring that fear to life on screen,” she shares.
Meghana also lauds the film’s visual effects, drawing comparisons to Hollywood standards, and commends Anoop’s exceptional work as the director of photography. She emphasises that the tension woven into the supernatural sequences feels palpable and immersive, enhancing the film’s gripping atmosphere.
I am particularly excited about the sound design by Resul Pookutty: Prabhu Mundkur
Prabhu Mundkur, known for his versatile performances in films like Murphy and Maryade Prashne, steps into a new realm with Choo Mantar, portraying an NRI husband determined to shield his family from the malevolent forces lurking within their home. This role draws on Prabhu’s ability to seamlessly blend intensity with vulnerability.
Prabhu highlights that Choo Mantar transcends the typical ghost story formula. “The house itself plays a critical role in the film. It’s not just about the fear of ghosts—family conflicts heighten the tension and add emotional depth,” he reveals.
A key aspect of the film that excites Prabhu is the sound design by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty. “The sound design enhances the horror experience, making the supernatural elements even more gripping,” he says.
As a ghost hunter, the stunts were physically demanding, but I was determined to do them myself: Aditi Prabhudeva
Aditi Prabhudeva steps into uncharted territory with her role as a ghost hunter in Choo Mantar, bringing a fresh dynamic to the horror genre. “What drew me to the role was the uniqueness of the character and the thrilling atmosphere of the film,” she shares. Aditi’s character plays a pivotal part in unravelling the supernatural events that unfold, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline.
The role required significant physical effort, with Aditi taking on demanding stunts herself, foregoing a body double. “The stunts were physically challenging, but I was determined to do them on my own,” she reveals. Guided by renowned stunt master Ravi Varma, Aditi successfully executed the intense sequences, adding authenticity to her performance.
Her character’s belief in the paranormal shapes how she engages with the supernatural forces, enriching the film’s narrative. “The twist in Choo Mantar will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” Aditi teases, hinting at a gripping and unexpected turn in the plot.
This film pushed me to explore new aspects of acting: Kiran Chandrashekar
For Kiran Chandrashekar, a newcomer to the horror genre, Choo Mantar marks an exciting debut. His character, another ghost hunter, is still learning the ropes of dealing with supernatural forces. “I’m thrilled to be sharing the screen with seasoned actors like Sharan, Chikkanna, and Aditi Prabhudeva,” he says. Kiran highlights that the film’s blend of meaningful comedy and substantial horror makes it a unique experience.
He also reflects on the valuable lessons learnt from working with experienced actors. “This film pushed me to explore new aspects of acting, and I’m excited for audiences to see how it all comes together,” he shares.