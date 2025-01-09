Geetu Mohandas: Co-writing Toxic with Yash has been a privilege and a thrill

Rocking Star Yash, the hero behind the iconic KGF franchise, celebrated his birthday on January 8, and the special day was marked with the release of a ‘Birthday Peek’ from his highly anticipated upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

In the vibrant teaser, Yash makes a stylish entrance, donning a sharp white suit, fedora, and cigar in hand. The scene is set in a lavish, sultry club, and the mysterious atmosphere is filled with decadence, allure, and a touch of sin, perfectly setting the stage for this ‘Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.’ Yash’s presence draws all eyes toward him as the camera follows his every move. The captivating sneak peek invites viewers into a world where boundaries are pushed and cinematic storytelling knows no limits.

Director Geetu Mohandas, internationally acclaimed for her unique vision, shared her thoughts on the collaboration and the creation of Toxic.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is a story that dares to break free from convention, designed to provoke the chaos that resides within each of us. Today, as we unveil the first glimpse of this daring film, we also celebrate Yash—a man revered across the nation for his vision and swagger. I have had the privilege of witnessing his brilliance firsthand, and for those who know him or have followed his journey, his process remains as mysterious as it is meticulous.”