Rachana Inder joins the cast of Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige

Rachana Inder, who gained fame with her role in Shashank’s Love 360, has been chosen as the female lead for the upcoming film Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige, written and directed by Ramenahalli Jagannath. The film, which has already made headlines for its title and star cast, also features veteran actors like Sithara and Rajesh Nataranga.

Rachana will play the character Aksara, and is paired with actor Nihar Mukesh, famous for his role in the Telugu series Guppedanta Manasu (2020).

The filming of Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige is progressing steadily and the team has completed nearly 50 per cent of the shooting, with scenes filmed in locations like Mysore, Kochi, and Moodigere. After the Sankranti festival, the team plans to begin the fourth phase of shooting in Moodigere, with subsequent schedules planned in places across North India.

Produced by Jai Chamundeshwari Productions, the film is being presented by Sunday Cinemas, the production company behind the 2023 film Hondisi Bareyiri.

Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige will be released in both Kannada and Telugu, with the Telugu version titled Priyamain Naanku. The film is a family-oriented drama, with Deepak Yaragera handling the cinematography, Jo Cost composing the music, and Prashanth Rajappa writing the dialogues.