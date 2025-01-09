‘Watching horror films helps me relax’

Sharan, known for his impeccable comedy timing, has entertained audiences for decades with his infectious humour. Be it as a comedian or in lead roles, he has consistently made them laugh, carving out a place for himself in the world of comedy.

Yet, in a bold departure from his familiar territory, Sharan is set to take a thrilling leap into the horror genre with Choo Mantar, his first full-fledged horror film. Directed by Navaneeth, the film is all set to hit the screens this week, and Sharan’s shift in genre has piqued the curiosity of many.

In an interview with CE, Sharan explains his decision to explore a different genre, while also acknowledging his roots. “There is a reason why I can’t quit comedy altogether. I’m proud and blessed to be part of that world,” he says. “In the world of comedy, it’s all about entertainment, and I belong there.

But with Choo Mantar, I might not entertain in the same way. Still, the essence of Sharan—the actor that people love—will not be missed.” He further elaborates on his desire to explore a variety of roles, stating that films like Guru Shishyaru have opened doors for him to experiment. “As an audience member, I enjoy watching different kinds of films, so as an actor, I want to explore various roles. That’s what keeps things interesting,” he adds.