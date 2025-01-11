Kora locks release date in February to release in three languages

Sunami Kitty, a popular reality show personality, is gearing up for his next film, Kora. The trailer of the film was recently released in three languages. The film is set to hit theatres on February 7 in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Producer P Murthy shared, “This is a story from our land, about the indigenous tribal people and a demon. Most of the filming took place in forests, in locations like Sakaleshpur, Shringeri, Udupi, and Mangalore. Director Orat Shri has come up with a great story, and Sunami Kitty has acted very well. I also have a role as a character named Kathora.”

Director Shri explained, “Kora is a story from 90 years ago when nature was revered as God. Now, even for a small piece of land, there is conflict. This is a commercial film with unique content. While it is a Kannada film, some have said that it is a story that can connect with all languages, which is why we are releasing it in multiple languages.”

Actor Sunami Kitty expressed gratitude to the team for preparing him for the role, saying, “Kora is coming to you as a well-made film.”

The cast of the film, produced by P Murthy under the Ratnam Movies banner and directed by Orat Shri, includes MK Math, Muni, Neenasam Ashwath, Yatiraj, actress Soujanya, music director Hemant Kumar, cinematographer Selvam, writer Revanna Nayak, and editor K Girish Kumar. The Tamil version will be distributed by Shaan and the Telugu version will be distributed by Balaji.