Manada Kadalu’s Horrible 24 is a quirky ode to a villager

Director Yogaraj Bhat, also a popular lyricist, brings a fresh, quirky touch to his latest film Manada Kadalu with the 'Horrible 24' song. Inspired by an eccentric character from his childhood village, the song is a playful addition to the film’s soundtrack. The track is composed by V Harikrishna, who also lends his voice along with Sanjith Hegde and Prarthana.

Sharing an interesting backstory behind the creation of the song, Yogaraj recalled a eccentric man named Alima who roamed his village and was particularly fond of children. “He would often chant the phrase ‘Bombuvai Turravai,’ which stayed with me over the years. This phrase became the inspiration for the quirky track, which perfectly blends the playful, carefree spirit,” he said.

EK Krishnappa, the producer of Mungaru Male, is reuniting with Yogaraj Bhat after 18 years for Manada Kadalu, and this collaboration has raised expectations. Reflecting on the song’s unique charm, the director noted that while his collaborations with Harikrishna often yield meaningful tracks, it's the fun and nonsensical ones like 'Horrible 24' that truly become hits.

"These playful, meaningless songs always strike a chord with audiences," he added. "With Harikrishna's dynamic voice, combined with Sanjith Hegde’s and Prarthana’s performances, this song will be loved by Kannada music fans."