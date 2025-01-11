Manada Kadalu’s Horrible 24 is a quirky ode to a villager

Director Yogaraj Bhat, also a popular lyricist, brings a fresh, quirky touch to his latest film Manada Kadalu with the 'Horrible 24' song. Inspired by an eccentric character from his childhood village, the song is a playful addition to the film’s soundtrack. The track is composed by V Harikrishna, who also lends his voice along with Sanjith Hegde and Prarthana.
Sharing an interesting backstory behind the creation of the song, Yogaraj recalled a eccentric man named Alima who roamed his village and was particularly fond of children. “He would often chant the phrase ‘Bombuvai Turravai,’ which stayed with me over the years. This phrase became the inspiration for the quirky track, which perfectly blends the playful, carefree spirit,” he said.
EK Krishnappa, the producer of Mungaru Male, is reuniting with Yogaraj Bhat after 18 years for Manada Kadalu, and this collaboration has raised expectations. Reflecting on the song’s unique charm, the director noted that while his collaborations with Harikrishna often yield meaningful tracks, it's the fun and nonsensical ones like 'Horrible 24' that truly become hits.
"These playful, meaningless songs always strike a chord with audiences," he added. "With Harikrishna's dynamic voice, combined with Sanjith Hegde’s and Prarthana’s performances, this song will be loved by Kannada music fans."
Producer Krishnappa expressed his excitement for the song, saying, “The moment I listened to it, I knew it had to be in the film. Harikrishna, Sanjith, and Prarthana have really brought the track to life. The performances by Sumukha, Anjali Anish, Rashika Shetty and Rangayana Raghu, along with Santosh Rai Pathaje's cinematography, have truly elevated the film.” The film's cast also shared their enthusiasm for the track.
Actor Sumukha praised Bhat's distinctive ability to play with words, adding, “It’s special that the song was created here, at the same location where we began and completed the film.” Veteran actor Dattanna humorously remarked, "Only Yogaraj Bhat can make an audience enjoy a song with such nonsensical lyrics," while actor Rashika Shetty expressed her love for the song's lighthearted vibe.
The film, now in post-production, is aiming for a February release, likely by mid-week or at the end of the month.