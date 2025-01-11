Sathish’s The Rise of Ashoka is geared up to tell a tale of rebellion

We had reported that Ashok Blade, starring Ninasam Sathish, would resume shooting with a new title, The Rise of Ashoka, and the makers have now released the first-look motion poster for the actor. In a rugged look, Sathish holds a machete that gives a glimpse of the retro era, as reflected in the poster. Sathish’s team is geared up to tell a tale of rebellion.

There were rumors that the film had been stalled after the death of director Vinod Dondale. The original filmmaker himself had completed about 80 per cent of the shooting before his passing, with some dialogues and song shoots remaining. Manu Shedgar, who has worked as an editor for several films like Chamak, Kshetrapati, and Avatar Purusha, is now overseeing the remaining scenes of the film.

The shooting for The Rise of Ashoka will resume from February 15. This is expected to be one of Sathish’s best works, and the film is being made in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is produced under the banners of Vrudhi Creations and Ninasam Pictures by Vardhan Narahari, Jaishnavi, and Ninasam Satish. The film also stars B Suresh, Achyuth Kumar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Sampath Maitriya, Yash Shetty, among others in the supporting cast.

The Rise of Ashoka will have Lavith as the cinematographer, with art direction by Vardaraj Kamath, music by Poornachandra Tejaswi, stunts by Ravivarma and Vikram More, dance choreography by Santosh Shekhar, and editing by Manu Shedgar.