Half of the earnings from Eddelu Manjunatha 2 to go to Guruprasad’s daughter

Producer Mysore Ramesh has announced that half of the film's earnings will go to Guruprasad's daughter, Nagu Sharma, as a tribute to the late filmmaker.

Eddelu Manjunatha 2 holds special significance as it marks Guruprasad's final project. He had also directed the original Eddelu Manjunatha. Guruprasad wrote the film during the COVID-19 pandemic, and production began in the final stages of the lockdown. The crime comedy showcases his signature style, blending humour with dramatic twists.

The makers have also released a soulful song, 'Kittoda Prema', with lyrics written by Guruprasad himself. Sung by Naveen Sajju and composed by Anoop Seelin, the track is already receiving positive attention.

Eddelu Manjunatha 2 reunites director Guruprasad with his Ranganayaka star Rachitha Mahalakshmi. Other notable actors in the film include Sharath Lohitashwa and Ravi Dikshit. Anoop Seelin provides the music for Eddelu Manjunatha 2.