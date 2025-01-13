Half of the earnings from Eddelu Manjunatha 2 to go to Guruprasad’s daughter

Eddelu Manjunatha 2, the final film of the late director Guruprasad, will be released on February 21, 2025. Written and directed by Guruprasad, and starring him, the film is a crime comedy also featuring actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi. Guruprasad passed away tragically at the age of 52 in November 2024, leaving behind a legacy of memorable films such as Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha.
His sudden death was a great loss to the Kannada film industry. Eddelu Manjunatha 2 will now serve as a final tribute to his immense talent and contribution to cinema. The film’s release also includes an additional gesture to honour Guruprasad’s memory. A behind-the-scenes video will be shared, offering fans a glimpse into the making of the film and Guruprasad’s dedication to the project.
Producer Mysore Ramesh has announced that half of the film's earnings will go to Guruprasad's daughter, Nagu Sharma, as a tribute to the late filmmaker.
Eddelu Manjunatha 2 holds special significance as it marks Guruprasad's final project. He had also directed the original Eddelu Manjunatha. Guruprasad wrote the film during the COVID-19 pandemic, and production began in the final stages of the lockdown. The crime comedy showcases his signature style, blending humour with dramatic twists.
The makers have also released a soulful song, 'Kittoda Prema', with lyrics written by Guruprasad himself. Sung by Naveen Sajju and composed by Anoop Seelin, the track is already receiving positive attention.
Eddelu Manjunatha 2 reunites director Guruprasad with his Ranganayaka star Rachitha Mahalakshmi. Other notable actors in the film include Sharath Lohitashwa and Ravi Dikshit. Anoop Seelin provides the music for Eddelu Manjunatha 2.