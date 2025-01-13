No film is better than a bad film: Rajani Bharadwaj

Rajani Bharadwaj, the emerging talent from Mysuru, has steadily built a name for herself in the Kannada film industry, beginning her journey before the pandemic. Her debut came with SD Aravind’s Mataash, marking her entry into the silver screen. She followed up with roles in Raana alongside Shreyas Manju. She has completed shooting for Kamaratu Check Post 2, and the upcoming GST with Srujan Lokesh. But it’s her latest outing, Choo Mantar, starring Sharan along with other actors, that has brought her excitement, as it brings together an ensemble cast.
“My career in Sandalwood started before the pre-COVID era, and after doing a few films, Choo Mantar became my first multistarrer,” Rajani shares. She acknowledges the challenges of carving out a space for herself in a competitive industry but is determined to create a unique identity.
“There’s definitely competition, but I’m trying to find my own path,” she admits. “It’s taking time, but I’m getting offers. I’m being selective because the scripts need to impress me. I wouldn’t say I’m experienced enough to judge every project, but if the script isn’t right, no matter how great the actors are, it’s still not the right film for me. In my opinion, no film is better than a bad film,” she says.
Despite her growing presence in the industry, Rajani feels she hasn’t yet had her big break. “I’m still looking for that one role that will truly push me into the limelight,” she says. Even so, the actor remains grounded, focusing on quality rather than quantity. “Post the release of Choo Mantar, I’ve been visiting theatres with the cast, meeting audiences. Many of them have told me they want to see more of me, that I have an ‘atypical’ face, which they find interesting. It’s encouraging to hear that from the audience,” she says.
Though she has made strides in her career, Rajani is not one to be easily swayed by offers. “Being a Mysuru girl, I prioritise Kannada cinema, and I’m open to diverse roles. I love comedy—it’s something I truly enjoy. However, romantic roles are still a bit challenging for me. I think they require more effort, but I’m open to learning,” she says. Rajani is also candid about her expectations for the industry. “Directors in Kannada cinema should encourage local talents. If an opportunity comes, I can showcase my skills. I’ve met many filmmakers who say, ‘You’re in my mind,’ but then someone else gets the role. However, I’ll continue to push forward,” she reflects.
Rajani’s journey as an actor has been defined by persistence, and she’s clear about her aspirations: to be recognised not just for her looks but for her acting skills as well. “I don’t want to be considered just for my appearance. I want to prove that I have the acting chops to take on a variety of roles. I’m committed to giving my best and pushing the boundaries of my craft,” she says.
As she prepares for her upcoming releases, including Kamaratu and GST, Rajani is looking forward to the opportunities ahead. “I hope these projects give me the chance to showcase my versatility. With GST in particular, I’m eager to show the industry the full range of my talent,” she concludes.