No film is better than a bad film: Rajani Bharadwaj

Rajani Bharadwaj, the emerging talent from Mysuru, has steadily built a name for herself in the Kannada film industry, beginning her journey before the pandemic. Her debut came with SD Aravind’s Mataash, marking her entry into the silver screen. She followed up with roles in Raana alongside Shreyas Manju. She has completed shooting for Kamaratu Check Post 2, and the upcoming GST with Srujan Lokesh. But it’s her latest outing, Choo Mantar, starring Sharan along with other actors, that has brought her excitement, as it brings together an ensemble cast.

“My career in Sandalwood started before the pre-COVID era, and after doing a few films, Choo Mantar became my first multistarrer,” Rajani shares. She acknowledges the challenges of carving out a space for herself in a competitive industry but is determined to create a unique identity.

“There’s definitely competition, but I’m trying to find my own path,” she admits. “It’s taking time, but I’m getting offers. I’m being selective because the scripts need to impress me. I wouldn’t say I’m experienced enough to judge every project, but if the script isn’t right, no matter how great the actors are, it’s still not the right film for me. In my opinion, no film is better than a bad film,” she says.

Despite her growing presence in the industry, Rajani feels she hasn’t yet had her big break. “I’m still looking for that one role that will truly push me into the limelight,” she says. Even so, the actor remains grounded, focusing on quality rather than quantity. “Post the release of Choo Mantar, I’ve been visiting theatres with the cast, meeting audiences. Many of them have told me they want to see more of me, that I have an ‘atypical’ face, which they find interesting. It’s encouraging to hear that from the audience,” she says.