Raju James Bond set for release in Kannada and Hindi

Speaking at the unveiling of the second song, 'Kanmani', producer Kiran Bharthur confirmed the film’s dual-language release and shared, “We’ve ensured that Raju James Bond has been properly dubbed in Hindi, with songs recorded by Hindi singers. Additionally, we are in discussion to release in Nepali, and we’ve sold the rights for release in North India.”

The film, originally delayed due to the pandemic, promises a fresh, laughter-filled experience. With a runtime of 136 minutes, the makers guarantee at least 40 minutes of pure comedy. The ensemble cast includes Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Mridula, Ravishankar, Achyuth Kumar, and Jai Jagadeesh. Anoop Seelin has composed the music for the film, which is expected to deliver both laughter and great tunes.

Apart from Raju James Bond, Gurunandan has Forest and Happy Ending lined up for release. He is also working on his debut production, Mr. Jack, under his home banner, Mandi Mane Talkies.