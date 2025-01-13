Sanju Weds Geetha 2 gets a new release date

Nagashekar's directorial, Sanju Weds Geetha 2 has had its release date pushed back to January 17, 2025, following a court order. Originally set to release on January 10, the film faced a delay after a Hyderabad court issued a stay order, which has now been lifted.

The romantic drama, directed by Nagashekar and produced by Chalavadi Kumar, stars Srinagara Kitty and Rachita Ram in lead roles. With music by Sridhar Sambhram, the film blends elements of romance, comedy, and drama, and promises to captivate audiences. The legal hurdle stemmed from claims made by Telugu producer Rama Rao Chintapalli, who alleged prior commitments regarding the film’s release.

In a statement after the court vacated the stay order, the producers confirmed the new release date. “We are pleased to announce that Sanju Weds Geetha 2 will now be released on January 17. The legal matter has been resolved, and we are excited to bring the film to the audiences,” said Chalavadi Kumar, the producer of the film.

The legal dispute originated from Chintapalli’s claim as a producer of Gurthunda Seethakalam (2022), a Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. Directed by Nagashekar, who also worked on the Telugu version, the dispute raised concerns regarding his involvement in multiple projects across industries. Nagashekar had earlier clarified that the film is not a sequel to his 2011 feature Sanju Weds Geetha, which starred Srinagara Kitty and Ramya.

Chalavadi Kumar elaborated on the issue, explaining, “While Nagashekar directed Sanju Weds Geetha 2, I am the film producer under my banner, Pavithra International Movie Makers. After a series of legal proceedings, the court has cleared the way for our film's release.”

The story of Sanju Weds Geetha 2 revolves around the life of a silk farmer, and the film includes special appearances by Chetan Chandra and Ragini Dwivedi. The film has action scenes choreographed by Different Danny and cinematography by Sathya Hegde.