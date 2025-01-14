Anand Raj to launch Bro Gowda Shamanth in a zombie film

Anand Raj, the director of Raaghu and Chef Chidambara, is finally bringing his long-awaited dream of making a zombie film to life with his third venture. Touted as the first-ever Kannada zombie movie, this project promises to be a game-changer in the industry.

Adding to the excitement, the film will mark the lead debut of Bigg Boss contestant, popular television actor, and singer Bro Gowda Shamanth. Known for his versatility, Shamanth is undergoing a major physical transformation, including intense martial arts training, to prepare for the high-octane action sequences the film demands.

The movie will be shot in scenic locations like Madikeri and Chikmagalur, ensuring a visually stunning experience. Bro Gowda Shamanth is also stepping into production with this film under his banner, Bro Media Productions, in collaboration with Sunrise Cameras. The technical team includes cinematographer Uday Leela and editor Vijeth Chandra, with Ashwin Ramesh contributing to the production.

While the music director and the rest of the cast are yet to be finalised, shooting is set to begin this April.