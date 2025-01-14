Beguru Colony gets release date

Rajeev Hanu, a cricketer, actor, and Bigg Boss contestant who was last seen in Usire Usire, is eagerly anticipating his next release, Beguru Colony, which is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. To build excitement, the makers are all set to reveal the song ‘Ra Ra Raghava’ on the occasion of Sankranti.

The film is produced by M Srinivas Babu under the banner of Srima Cinemas and is written and directed by Flying King Manju. The film is distributed across Karnataka by Ravi Films.

The catchy song, penned by Chetan Kumar (director of Bharjari), introduces the lead character with powerful lyrics and infectious energy. Sung by the popular Gaana singer Anthony Dasan, this track will be released on the Anand Audio YouTube channel during the festive season. The music has been composed by Abhinandan Kashyap.

Flying King Manju and Rajeev Hanu are reuniting for Beguru Colony after their collaboration on Rajeev IAS. Alongside Rajeev Hanu, the film features Pallavi Parv, Keerthi Bhandari, Posani Krishna Murali, and Bala Rajwadi in prominent roles.

Beguru Colony is all set to feature six tracks. The film has cinematography by Karthik S, and editing by Pramod Talwar.