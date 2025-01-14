Keerthi Krishna to make debut with Dildaar

Shreyas Manju, the hero of Paddehuli, is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vishnu Priya, on February 21. Meanwhile, he has also wrapped up shooting for Dildaar, with just one song left to be completed. The film helmed by Madhu Gowda Gangur, which has undergone a few changes now, has Keerthi Krishna playing the female lead alongside Shreyas.

Keerthi Krishna, who hails from a family of actors, including her cousins Sharan and Shruti, was initially introduced by Simple Suni in Devaru Ruju Madidanu, which is still under production. However, she will now mark her debut with Dildaar. The actor is said to be showcased in a strong character, with further details to be revealed soon.

The director, meanwhile, is preparing to shoot this special song, composed by Arjun Janya. The track will feature some intense choreography, and actor Shreyas is reportedly putting in a lot of effort to master the dance moves.

As per the current schedule, Dildaar is expected to be released during the Ugadi festival. The cast also includes popular comic actors like Sadhu Kokila, Chandraprabha, Karthik, and Chillar Manju. Additionally, KGF fame actor Andro Avinash and Bhajarangi Loki will play pivotal roles as antagonists.