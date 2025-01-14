Model-turned-actor Priyanka Kumar’s journey into acting took an exciting turn during her debut film Bad Manners, when she received a call to be part of Rudra Garuda Purana, which is slated to release on Jan 24. This marked her second outing in the industry.
“Director KS Nandeesh was looking for a girl, and I was lucky enough to be chosen,” Priyanka shares. What excited her the most about the role was that “Rudra Garuda Purana isn’t your typical commercial entertainer,” it’s a mystery thriller, a genre she loves but rarely sees in Kannada cinema.
“I enjoy watching thrillers, and being a part of one was something I enjoyed. Female characters don’t often get much to do in this genre, but in Rudra Garuda Purana, my character has doubts about Rudra, played by Rishi. I started investigating him, and the director added a unique touch to the story,” she adds.
Priyanka was especially thrilled as the entire shoot for her portions took place in her hometown, Mysuru. “It felt like a personal journey. I can’t wait to watch the film with the audience,” she says with excitement. In the film, Priyanka plays Divya, a software engineer from a middle-class family, who is pressured by her parents to get married. Her life takes a turn when she meets Rudra, and the story unfolds from there. Working alongside Rishi was a valuable learning experience for Priyanka. “He shared so many tips with me. I learnt a lot from him,” she says.
Meanwhile, Priyanka is also working on Doora Theera Yaana, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Mansore. She describes this project as one of the best she’s ever been a part of. “Acting is my true passion, and Doora Theera Yaana is a project I truly believe in. It’s one of the reasons I waited patiently for the right opportunity. In future projects, I’ll be looking for roles that allow me to grow as an actor,” she reveals.
For Priyanka, the scope for performance is what truly matters, whether it’s in a small-budget film or a big one. “My brief training at Ranga Shankara Theatre was where I truly discovered my passion for acting. Even though I’ve done serials and a few films, I still have a lot to learn, and theatre has been the best teacher for me,” she explains.
Priyanka signs off: “Two years ago, my acting style was different. Today, I’m a completely different person, both on and off screen.”