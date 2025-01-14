Model-turned-actor Priyanka Kumar’s journey into acting took an exciting turn during her debut film Bad Manners, when she received a call to be part of Rudra Garuda Purana, which is slated to release on Jan 24. This marked her second outing in the industry.

“Director KS Nandeesh was looking for a girl, and I was lucky enough to be chosen,” Priyanka shares. What excited her the most about the role was that “Rudra Garuda Purana isn’t your typical commercial entertainer,” it’s a mystery thriller, a genre she loves but rarely sees in Kannada cinema.

“I enjoy watching thrillers, and being a part of one was something I enjoyed. Female characters don’t often get much to do in this genre, but in Rudra Garuda Purana, my character has doubts about Rudra, played by Rishi. I started investigating him, and the director added a unique touch to the story,” she adds.

Priyanka was especially thrilled as the entire shoot for her portions took place in her hometown, Mysuru. “It felt like a personal journey. I can’t wait to watch the film with the audience,” she says with excitement. In the film, Priyanka plays Divya, a software engineer from a middle-class family, who is pressured by her parents to get married. Her life takes a turn when she meets Rudra, and the story unfolds from there. Working alongside Rishi was a valuable learning experience for Priyanka. “He shared so many tips with me. I learnt a lot from him,” she says.