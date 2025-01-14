Sanjana Anand joins Yuva rajkumar in Ekka

Yuva Rajkumar’s second project, Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki, is currently in production. The film is a collaboration between Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, Jayanna Films (Jayanna and Bogendra), and KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj).

Initially, the makers announced that the film would feature two heroines. While actor Sampada is already part of the lead cast, the makers have now roped in Sanjana Anand as the female lead.

Sanjana, who gained attention with her role in Chemistry of Kariyappa and later starred in Salaga, is also excited about her upcoming project Royal, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, where she stars alongside Virat, which is set to release on January 24. Now, she is all set to join Ekka, where she will be paired with Yuva Rajkumar for the first time.

Ekka is a gripping tale of one man’s journey into the dark and perilous underworld of Bengaluru. The film also features Atul Kulkarni, Shruthi Krishna, and Rahul Dev Shetty, with music by Charan Raj.