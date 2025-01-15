‘Kelo Maccha’ from Just Married is an energetic party anthem

The party anthem, 'Kelo Maccha', from the film Just Married has finally dropped, and it's everything fans hoped for! Released digitally today, this electrifying track is bursting with energy and fun. To add an extra spark, the song was unveiled by the legendary Kichcha Sudeep, making its debut even more memorable.
'Kelo Maccha' is a vibrant and infectious anthem that’s guaranteed to get everyone on their feet. Sung by the dynamic Nakash Aziz, the track comes alive with punchy lyrics from Nagarjun Sharma and an upbeat composition by the talented B Ajaneesh Lokanath, creating the perfect soundtrack for any celebration.
Just Married is a romantic drama that brings together Shine Shetty, Ankitha Amar, Shruthi Hariharan, Devaraj, Shruthi, Anup Bhandari, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. Directed by CR Bobby, the film is a true showcase of B Ajaneesh Lokanath’s signature sound. Produced by CR Bobby and B Ajaneesh Lokanath under the ABBS Studios Productions banner, this film promises a soundtrack that will keep you hooked.
The movie will feature six songs, each adding its own unique flavour to the narrative. The story, penned by CR Bobby, is brought to life through a screenplay co-written with Dhananjay, with Raghu Niduvalli serving as the dialogue writer. Cinematography is led by PG (Parthiban) and Ashik Kusugol, with Amar handling the art direction. The action sequences are choreographed by Vikram Mor, Sahas, Baba Bhaskar, and Shanthi Aravind.