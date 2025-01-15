‘Kelo Maccha’ from Just Married is an energetic party anthem

The party anthem, 'Kelo Maccha', from the film Just Married has finally dropped, and it's everything fans hoped for! Released digitally today, this electrifying track is bursting with energy and fun. To add an extra spark, the song was unveiled by the legendary Kichcha Sudeep, making its debut even more memorable.

'Kelo Maccha' is a vibrant and infectious anthem that’s guaranteed to get everyone on their feet. Sung by the dynamic Nakash Aziz, the track comes alive with punchy lyrics from Nagarjun Sharma and an upbeat composition by the talented B Ajaneesh Lokanath, creating the perfect soundtrack for any celebration.