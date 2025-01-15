Sharan credits audience for Choo Mantar’s commercial success

Choo Mantar, the horror-comedy starring Sharan, Chikkanna, Aditi Prabhudeva, Meghana Goankar, and Prabhu Mundkur, has surprised many by making a good show at the box office since its January 10 release. The film, directed by Navneeth of Karvva fame, has been creating a good buzz through word of mouth.
Sharan, soaking in the success of Choo Mantar, credits its popularity to the audience. The actor expressed gratitude for the audience’s support, which has turned the film into a box-office hit.
The success was celebrated at a special event where the Choo Mantar team honoured two Kannada cinema legends, Dwarakish and Dr Vishnuvardhan. In addition to its commercial success, the film is part of a larger cinematic universe, connecting to the popular Kannada film Apthamitra. With the announcement of Choo Mantar 2, a sequel already in the works, audiences can expect even more from this growing multiverse.
Sharan also shared some insights into his collaboration with Resul Pookutty, revealing how the Oscar-winning sound designer selects his films. “When the producer first mentioned bringing Resul Pookutty on board, I thought it was just a joke. I didn’t take it seriously at first. But to my surprise, the producer later showed me the chat where he had actually reached out to Resul, making it happen for Choo Mantar,” Sharan recalled.
The actor went on to explain Resul's unique approach to film selection. “I learnt that Resul Pookutty doesn’t just take any project. He first considers whether a film offers enough room for his expertise and if his involvement would truly enhance it. After seeing parts of Choo Mantar, he was confident that he could contribute meaningfully, and now we’re seeing the amazing results in the film,” Sharan added.
With its blend of comedy, horror, and masterful sound design, Choo Mantar continues to captivate audiences and looks set to make an even bigger impact in the sequel.