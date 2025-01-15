Sharan credits audience for Choo Mantar’s commercial success

Sharan also shared some insights into his collaboration with Resul Pookutty, revealing how the Oscar-winning sound designer selects his films. “When the producer first mentioned bringing Resul Pookutty on board, I thought it was just a joke. I didn’t take it seriously at first. But to my surprise, the producer later showed me the chat where he had actually reached out to Resul, making it happen for Choo Mantar,” Sharan recalled.

The actor went on to explain Resul's unique approach to film selection. “I learnt that Resul Pookutty doesn’t just take any project. He first considers whether a film offers enough room for his expertise and if his involvement would truly enhance it. After seeing parts of Choo Mantar, he was confident that he could contribute meaningfully, and now we’re seeing the amazing results in the film,” Sharan added.

With its blend of comedy, horror, and masterful sound design, Choo Mantar continues to captivate audiences and looks set to make an even bigger impact in the sequel.