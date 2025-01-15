Shivarajkumar is Nadaprabhu Puttaswamy in Ravi Basrur’s Veera Chandrahasa

Ravi Basrur, the composer and director, is excited to return to the director’s chair with his ambitious historical drama Veera Chandrahasa. Set in the mythical Kuntala kingdom, the film explores the legend of Chandrahasa, a character believed to have existed even before the Mahabharata. What makes this film unique is its innovative storytelling approach, which combines historical elements with traditional Yakshagana performance, merging ancient art with modern filmmaking techniques. The film is elevated further by the presence of Shivarajkumar in a key role.

On the occasion of Sankranti, the makers revealed a significant detail: Shivarajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, is set to make history in Yakshagana avatar on the silver screen. The film’s character poster, featuring Shivanna as Nadaprabhu Shiva Puttaswamy, has already generated a lot of buzz. Interestingly, his real name is Nagaraju Shiva Puttaswamy, adding a personal touch to his portrayal.

Speaking to CE, Ravi Basrur shared his excitement about the project. He described Veera Chandrahasa as a dream come true, and his enthusiasm only grew when Shivarajkumar came on board. “Shivanna’s role in the movie is something special,” said Ravi. “His appearance in the Yakshagana attire is a visual treat. He shot for more than a few days, a couple of months ago, even while undergoing treatment. He told me that roles like this come once in a lifetime, and his passion for acting drove him to take on any challenge, regardless of the circumstances.”