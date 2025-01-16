45 sets Independence Day ablaze with innovative release date announcement

The much-talked-about film 45 is slated to be released on Independence Day, August 15. An innovative 3D video revealed the official date.

Breaking away from the norm, the team, led by director Arjun Janya, unveiled the release date in a visually striking clip. Featuring Shivarajkumar in a stylish avatar, riding a weaponised scooter and taking down attackers, the video climaxes with an explosive reveal of the release date alongside the lead actors’ faces.

Sharing his excitement, Shivarajkumar, who is currently recovering in Miami, said, “This is my first collaboration with Upendra and Raj B Shetty. Arjun has done wonders, and MARZ VFX studio has raised the bar for Kannada cinema.”

The announcement event, attended by notable dignitaries and industry stalwarts, highlighted the ambitious efforts that went behind creating 45. Producer Ramesh Reddy stated, “The story demanded a significant investment, and I believe the audience will appreciate the result.”

Director Arjun Janya expressed his gratitude, calling it a dream debut with a star-studded cast and international VFX expertise.

Actors Upendra and Raj B Shetty echoed their anticipation, with Upendra calling the event “a celebration” and Raj describing the project as “a dream collaboration.”

45, a multilingual release under Suraj Productions, promises a cinematic spectacle and will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.