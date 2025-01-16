‘Dinakar Thoogudeepa initially wanted to cast me in Navagraha’

Actor Raghu Mukherjee, known for his memorable role in Savari, has carved a niche for himself with his versatility. His previous outing in a negative role in Inspector Vikram, starring Prajwal Devaraj, caught the attention of Dinakar Thoogudeepa, leading to an intriguing collaboration for their latest film, Royal, starring Viraat and Sanjana, which is slated for release on January 24.

When asked if playing antagonists marks a new phase for him, Raghu quips, “Please don’t label me as a villain. My next film has me playing a hero. I took on the antagonist role in Royal because the story demanded it. It’s not about being a conventional villain—it’s about being part of a well-written narrative. The character in Royal isn’t your typical negative shade; it’s nuanced, and that’s what drew me to it. Besides, Dinu (Dinakar) is an old friend, which made this even more special.”

Raghu shares that his association with Dinakar and Jayanna Films was long overdue. “Dinakar initially wanted to cast me in Navagraha, but I was already committed to Savari at the time. Later, I was supposed to work in Paramathma starring Puneeth Rajkumar under Jayanna Films production, but that didn’t materialise either. Now, with Royal, I’m finally working with both. It feels like everything has come full circle.”

Raghu’s role in Royal is as layered as the film itself. He explains, “I play a millionaire—a self-made businessman who is building his empire in his own unique way. He’s a man of conviction, living life on his terms, until his world is disrupted. The first half of the film is very tightly written, while the second half takes a different turn. Dinakar tailored this role specifically for me, making it unique,” he explains.