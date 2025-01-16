ParuParvathy introduces a unique fourth character: A high-end cross model car

The upcoming travel adventure drama #Paru Parvathy, starring former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Deepika Das, directed by Rohit Keerthy, unveiled its fourth key character a high-end ISUZU V Cross model car. Along with this revelation, the team also announced the release date as January 31.

“This car isn’t just a prop; it is one of the lead characters,” shared director Rohit Keerthy. The specially designed ISUZU, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, traveled over 1.1 lakh kilometers across eight states, from Bengaluru’s Uttarahalli to Uttarakhand, making it integral to the film’s narrative.

Apart from Deepika, who plays an independent influencer, the cast also includes Poonam Sirnayak and Fawaz Ashraf in pivotal roles. “This journey-based film explores emotions, culture, and undiscovered places. It’s entertaining, informative, and deeply connects with audiences,” explained Deepika. “The car’s journey reflects the essence of the film,” noted Rohit Keerthy.

With nine songs composed by R Hari and breathtaking visuals by cinematographer Abin Rajesh, #ParuParvathy blends adventure and emotion. Producer PB Premnath, who is bankrolling this project under Eighteen Thirty Six Pictures, expressed his passion for elevating Kannada cinema, stating that this was his dream come true.