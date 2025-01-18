Ayogya 2 eyeing August release

Mahesh Kumar shared an exciting glimpse into the storyline: "The sequel begins exactly where the first film ended. While a couple of new characters join the mix, the core cast continues their journey. Siddhegowda, now a Gram Panchayat member, faces a fresh wave of challenges in his new role. The narrative will delve into his trials while keeping the spirit of the first film intact. We’re also expanding the film’s reach with Kannada as the primary language and dubbing it into Telugu and Tamil."

The team is targeting an August release for the film. The cast includes Sundar Raj, Shivraj KR Pete, Aruna Balraj, and Manju Pavagada. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, with dialogues by Masti Upparalli and lyrics by Bahaddur Chetan. Vishwajit Rao, who was the cinematographer for the film Shakahari, is handling the camera for this project.