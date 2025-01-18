‘Effort to raise social awareness through Hyena is commendable
The trailer for the patriotic film Hyena, written and directed by Venkat Bharadwaj, has been officially unveiled. The film, featuring a unique storyline, is set to release on January 31. The trailer launch was graced by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, who extended his best wishes to the team.
“Hyena has been made to deliver a powerful message to society,” said MP Tejasvi Surya. “The effort to raise awareness about relevant issues through this film is commendable. We hope it creates consciousness among people. May Venkat Bharadwaj’s endeavours bring him success and inspire more such meaningful movies.”
Director Venkat Bharadwaj shared his excitement about helming a patriotic narrative. “It was a joy to direct this film. Hyena showcases the workings of intelligence agencies, police forces, and the defense department. While the censor board advised us to avoid using certain country names, which was slightly disappointing, the film has shaped up beautifully thanks to the team’s support,” he said.
The story, penned by Laxman Shivashankar, delves into the dangers posed by illegal immigrants infiltrating the nation, their exploitation of resources, and their impact on internal security. The narrative also sheds light on the funding routes of terrorism.
The film’s cinematography is by Nishanth Nani, with editing by Shameek. Produced by Venkat Bharadwaj and Raj Kamal, Hyena features a talented cast, including Harsha Arjun, Digant Swaroop, Raj Kamal, Laxman Shivashankar, Nandakishore, and Lawrence Preetham in pivotal roles.