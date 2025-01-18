‘Effort to raise social awareness through Hyena is commendable

Director Venkat Bharadwaj shared his excitement about helming a patriotic narrative. “It was a joy to direct this film. Hyena showcases the workings of intelligence agencies, police forces, and the defense department. While the censor board advised us to avoid using certain country names, which was slightly disappointing, the film has shaped up beautifully thanks to the team’s support,” he said.

The story, penned by Laxman Shivashankar, delves into the dangers posed by illegal immigrants infiltrating the nation, their exploitation of resources, and their impact on internal security. The narrative also sheds light on the funding routes of terrorism.

The film’s cinematography is by Nishanth Nani, with editing by Shameek. Produced by Venkat Bharadwaj and Raj Kamal, Hyena features a talented cast, including Harsha Arjun, Digant Swaroop, Raj Kamal, Laxman Shivashankar, Nandakishore, and Lawrence Preetham in pivotal roles.