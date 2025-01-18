The makers of Monk The Young, targeting February release, recently released a track ‘Maaye’ from the film, which is out on Anand Audio. With lyrics by Prathap Bhatt, vocals by Siri Katte, and music by Swaminathan, the song has struck a chord with listeners, getting a warm reception.

At the launch event, graced by NGO leader Usha as the chief guest, the film team expressed their gratitude.

“The film is slated for release in mid or late February, with KRG Studios handling distribution. Releasing in three languages, including Kannada, Monk the Young aims to make a pan-India appeal, owing to its team of five producers representing diverse states,” shared producers Colonel Rajendran, Gopichand, and Lal Chand Khattar, alongside co-producers Vinay Babu Reddy Shettihalli and Sarovar.

A vintage fantasy, the film’s journey begins in 1869 and unfolds across different eras. Director Maschit Surya highlighted that its layered storytelling will connect with viewers, offering answers through introspection, and credited the team for bringing the vision to life.

Lead actor Sarovar shared his enthusiasm, stating that his role and the film’s narrative would leave a lasting impact.

The film’s cast includes Soundarya Gowda, Kruthi, Ravi Shankar, Saras Manjunath, Ravi Matti, Sumanth, and Shivappa. The film has cinematography by Karthik Sharma, music directed by Swaminathan.