Sachin Shetty’s next to be a suspense thriller

Sachin Shetty, the director behind Ondu Shikariya Kathe, a film that garnered critical acclaim in 2020, is back with an interesting new project titled Samudra Manthana. This is a suspense thriller and the director plans to bring a fresh twist to storytelling. Leading the cast are Yashwanth Kumar, known for his role in Vikipedia, and Mandara Battalahalli, who was seen in the hit Blink last year and was also part of Achar and Co and Old Monk in significant roles.

Currently in pre-production, the film is gearing up to begin shooting. Director and writer Sachin Shetty reveals, “This suspense-thriller, set against the coastal backdrop, will unfold through a distinctive narrative. In a time where entertainment is ever-evolving, audiences are seeking stories with depth and substance. Keeping this in mind, we have spent years weaving a rich and engaging tale, and now we are ready to bring it to life.”

Yashwanth reflects, “My debut film, Vikipedia, helped me gain recognition in the industry. I believe Samudra Manthana will be a defining moment in my career. This film will not only entertain but also provoke thought.”

The film is produced by Rough Cut Productions, in partnership with A Square Pictures and Aarush Pictures.