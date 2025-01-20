Dharma Keerthiraj’s next titled 'Harry'

Actor Dharma Keerthiraj, known for his stint on Bigg Boss, is returning to his passion—acting—with his upcoming film, Harry. Directed by Surya Kiran and Arun Surya, the film is a murder mystery infused with suspense and thrills.

Produced by Prashanth H E under Daivika Cine Creations, Harry explores an intriguing narrative about the unpredictability of human behaviour and the unforeseen consequences it can lead to.

Dharma Keerthiraj, who gained recognition with roles in Navagraha, Lambani (2018)—which earned international acclaim—and Anivarya (2019), celebrated at the Kolkata Film Festival, is making a strong comeback after a brief hiatus.

The film stars Preethi as the female lead, alongside Nawaz, Ashok Kerwatti, Kiran, and Prem. The technical team includes Shasht on music, Gagan handling cinematography, Srinivas as the editor, and action sequences choreographed by Kungfu Chandru.

Filming has taken place in picturesque locations like Madikeri and Chikmagalur, with two songs and an action sequence scheduled for completion soon. The film is set to release in Kannada and Telugu, ensuring a wider audience reach. The makers are gearing up to release the teaser soon, with an official announcement of the theatrical release date expected to follow.