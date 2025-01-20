'Kannappa' has deep roots in Kannada cinema: Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious mythological film, is gearing up for a grand global release on April 25 in multiple languages. The film’s Karnataka distribution will be handled by Rockline Venkatesh, who previously brought the blockbuster Kaatera to audiences.

After previewing the film, Rockline Venkatesh shared his thoughts, saying, “The emotional intensity post-interval, especially the climax, is unparalleled. Audiences will leave theatres with their hearts full and minds captivated. I’m proud to distribute this film in Karnataka.”

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, known for his work on the Mahabharat series, Kannappa delves into the journey of Thinnadu, an atheist who transforms into one of Lord Shiva’s most devoted followers. Vishnu Manchu, the film’s lead, spoke in Bengaluru about reimagining this iconic tale: “The story of Kannappa has been immortalised by legends like Dr. Rajkumar in Bedara Kannappa and Krishnam Raju in Telugu. After 50 years, we are bringing this timeless story to a new generation.”

Vishnu also reflected on the significance of beginning promotions in Karnataka. “Kannappa has deep roots in Kannada cinema. Starting here is a tribute to Dr Rajkumar’s legacy and to my uncle Ambareesh, who was family to us. If he were here, he would have been very proud.” He further elaborated on the inspiration for the film, adding, “The land of Hanuman and Sri Krishnadevaraya has always been a beacon of cultural heritage. Watching Bedara Kannappa sparked the idea for this project.”