KP Sreekanth and Vijay Kumar to collaborate once again after 'Salaga'

Actor Vijay Kumar, known for his role in Bheema, has announced his next project with long-time associate RR Vetri Vel, popularly known as Thambi. Tentatively titled VK 30, the film marks a reunion with KP Sreekanth, who previously collaborated with Vijay on Salaga.

Unlike Salaga, which was Vijay’s directorial debut, this time, he will focus exclusively on acting, entrusting Thambi to direct.

VK 30, backed by Geetha Shivarajkumar, is being produced under the Venus Entertainers banner. The film’s poster teases the return of the successful Salaga and Bheema team, featuring music by Charan Raj, dialogues by Masthi, and cinematography by Shiv Sena.

Currently, Vijay Kumar is busy filming Landlord with director Jadeshaa K Hampi. In the movie, Vijay plays the role of Rachayya, sharing the screen with Rachita Ram and Raj B Shetty. Once Landlord wraps up, Vijay will commence shooting for VK 30.