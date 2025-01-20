'Royal' demanded me to embrace glamour: Sanjana Anand

Sanjana, who began her journey with the critically acclaimed Chemistry of Kariyappa and the web series Honey Moon, has navigated a challenging yet rewarding path in the industry. Reflecting on her journey, she shares, “As a fresher, I received a warm welcome, especially with a project like Salaga. It felt like I belonged here. But then, COVID disrupted everything, and two of my films didn’t work. At one point, I questioned my decision to enter the industry, especially without a godfather.”

Determined to make a comeback, Sanjana focused on self-improvement. “I started grooming myself and waited patiently for the right projects. That’s when Royal came my way,” she explains. Marking her first glamorous role, Royal is a significant departure from her girl-next-door portrayals. “Even though Salaga was a commercial entertainer, my role was understated. Similarly, in the upcoming Ekka with Yuva Rajkumar, I play a next-door girl. But Royal demanded me to embrace glamour, and it has opened new doors for me.”

Sanjana clarifies, however, that her role in Royal isn’t limited to just looking glamorous. “It’s not a hero-centric film where I’m merely the love interest. There’s substantial scope for performance, and I’ve worked hard to showcase that. The rushes have shown I can balance both glam and performance-oriented roles. It feels like my patience has paid off.”