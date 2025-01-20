‘Rudra Garuda Purana' grounds its story with the 17A Kaveri Express bus: Director Nandeesh

For KS Nandeesh, collaborating with director Jacob Varghese on films like Savari, Prithvi, and Chambal was a defining chapter in his career. “It was the best thing to happen to me,” he reflects, crediting these experiences for shaping his directorial journey. “Jacob’s attention to detail taught me how crucial every element is. It gave me the confidence to carve my own path.”

Nandeesh’s second directorial venture, Rudra Garuda Purana, is set to release on January 24. Following his debut with Dear Vikram, he steps into the mystery-thriller genre, drawing inspiration from the real-life enigma of Pan Am Flight 914. “The flight disappeared in 1955 and reappeared decades later with no official explanation. My story takes inspiration from this mystery but grounds it in reality with the 17A Kaveri Express bus,” he explains. “While the flight’s mystery remains debated, our film provides a solution through a crime-filled, suspenseful narrative with thrilling twists.”

For the lead role, Nandeesh had a clear vision. “Rishi had the perfect personality to play a cop. His acting skills and effortless versatility make him ideal for this role. He will elevate Rudra Garuda Purana, and I believe this film will elevate his career,” he shares.

The film also stars Priyanka Kumar as the female lead. Nandeesh is thrilled with how the project has taken shape, emphasising his commitment to the audience. “As a director, I want to respect the audience’s time. When they invest two and a half hours, I want to ensure they leave satisfied. I believe Rudra Garuda Purana will deliver that,” he says confidently, promising a film with a blend of intrigue, action, and compelling drama.