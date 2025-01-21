Chandan Suresh to distribute 'Bhuvanam Gaganam' in Karnataka

Bhuvanam Gaganam, starring Pramod and Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead roles, is set to release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Gireesh Moolimani, who also penned the story and screenplay, the film is produced by M Munegowda under the SVC Films banner.

Despite ongoing challenges within the Kannada film industry, particularly concerning theatre sustainability and securing distribution deals for TV and OTT platforms, Bhuvanam Gaganam has managed to secure a significant distribution deal. Chandan Suresh’s company has acquired the film’s Karnataka distribution rights for a substantial amount and plans a state-wide release.

The film has piqued interest with its captivating songs and teaser, being billed as a unique romantic tale. In addition to the leads Pramod and Pruthvi, Bhuvanam Gaganam also features Rachel David and Ashwathi as the female leads, with Achyuth Kumar, Sharath Lohitashwa, Prakash Tumminadu, Harini, and Sparsha Rekha playing pivotal roles.