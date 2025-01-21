I believe in hard work and growth, even if that means delayed releases: Actor Shreyas Manju

Vishnu Priya, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker VK Prakash, is set to release on February 21. The film tells a heart-touching love story set in the 1980s and stars Shreyas Manju, known for his role in Paddhehuli, alongside Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who makes her Kannada debut. Produced by Dr. K. Manju under Bindya Movies, the romantic track 'Elu Girigala Elu Kadalina Aache' was unveiled by actor Sriimurali at a celebration attended by actor Sapthami Gowda, producer Ramesh Reddy, lyricist Kaviraj, and other well-wishers.

“Some films become close to your heart, and this will be one such film. Shreyas and Priya have done wonders. Watching this will remind everyone of their own love stories.” said Sriimurali. Producer Ramesh Reddy praised Shreyas, stating, “His name itself carries greatness.”

Director VK Prakash, reflecting on the actor's performances and their dynamic, commented, “Shreyas has the potential to become a great actor. We worked closely with Priya to enhance their chemistry, and producer K Manju spared no effort.”

Shreyas shared, “Knowledge matters more than money. I believe in hard work and growth, even if that means delayed releases.” Priya, speaking about her first Kannada film, added, “This beautiful story has taught me a lot.”

With music by Gopi Sundar and a screenplay by Ravi Srivatsa, Vishnu Priya highlights the significance of love and family values. The film also stars Achyuth Kumar and Suchendra Prasad, with cinematography by Vinod Bharathi and editing by Suresh Aras.