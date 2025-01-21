Kichcha Sudeep bids farewell to Bigg Boss Kannada after 11 seasons

The year 2025 marks the end of an era as Kichcha Sudeep officially announces his departure as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. Known for his charismatic presence and unmatched hosting skills, Sudeep’s association with the reality show spanned an incredible 11 seasons. The announcement comes ahead of the grand finale, which will be his final episode as host.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared an emotional message with fans:

"BB is something I have enjoyed for the past 11 seasons. Thank you all for all the love you have shown. The coming finale is my last as a host, and I hope to entertain you all to my best. It's an unforgettable journey; I'm glad to have handled it to my best. Thank you, Colors Kannada, for this opportunity. Much love and respect to all." (sic)

Sudeep’s stint as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada has been nothing short of iconic. Over the years, he brought his signature style, wit, and emotional depth to the show, earning him comparisons to Salman Khan (Hindi), Nagarjuna (Telugu), and Kamal Haasan (Tamil). His ability to navigate the show with authority while connecting deeply with the audience set a benchmark for reality TV hosting in India.

As fans gear up for the finale this Sunday, speculation is rife about who will step into Sudeep’s shoes next season. The announcement has left viewers nostalgic, with many expressing their gratitude and admiration for his dedication over the years.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is focused on his professional commitments. Fresh from the success of his action thriller Max, which recently completed 25 days at the box office, he is gearing up for his next big project, Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari. Currently in pre-production, Sudeep has reportedly wrapped photoshoots for his role.

The multi-talented star is also sharpening his cricket skills for the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), indulging in his passion for the sport.