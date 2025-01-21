Kichcha Sudeep bids farewell to Bigg Boss Kannada after 11 seasons

The year 2025 marks the end of an era as Kichcha Sudeep officially announces his departure as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. Known for his charismatic presence and unmatched hosting skills, Sudeep’s association with the reality show spanned an incredible 11 seasons. The announcement comes ahead of the grand finale, which will be his final episode as host.
Taking to his social media, the actor shared an emotional message with fans:
"BB is something I have enjoyed for the past 11 seasons. Thank you all for all the love you have shown. The coming finale is my last as a host, and I hope to entertain you all to my best. It's an unforgettable journey; I'm glad to have handled it to my best. Thank you, Colors Kannada, for this opportunity. Much love and respect to all." (sic)
Sudeep’s stint as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada has been nothing short of iconic. Over the years, he brought his signature style, wit, and emotional depth to the show, earning him comparisons to Salman Khan (Hindi), Nagarjuna (Telugu), and Kamal Haasan (Tamil). His ability to navigate the show with authority while connecting deeply with the audience set a benchmark for reality TV hosting in India.
As fans gear up for the finale this Sunday, speculation is rife about who will step into Sudeep’s shoes next season. The announcement has left viewers nostalgic, with many expressing their gratitude and admiration for his dedication over the years.
Meanwhile, Sudeep is focused on his professional commitments. Fresh from the success of his action thriller Max, which recently completed 25 days at the box office, he is gearing up for his next big project, Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari. Currently in pre-production, Sudeep has reportedly wrapped photoshoots for his role.
The multi-talented star is also sharpening his cricket skills for the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), indulging in his passion for the sport.
As Sudeep bids adieu to his unforgettable journey with Bigg Boss Kannada, he leaves behind a legacy of fond memories and iconic moments, ensuring his name remains synonymous with the show for years to come. With Sudeep stepping down, the search is on for the next host to carry forward the legacy of Bigg Boss Kannada.
Max celebrates 25 days at the Box Office
Kichcha Sudeep’s action-packed thriller Max continues to dominate theatres, celebrating 25 days of success at the box office. Overwhelmed by the audience’s love and support, Sudeep shared a heartfelt message on social media. “Thanks to everyone for making #MaxTheMovie a grand one. Thank you, @KRG_Studios and Jayanna, for being there for us.
Thank you, Rockline Venkatesh sir you played a huge role. Thanks to the media and all you friends for loving #MaxTheMovie,” he posted on X. (sic) Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Max has rewritten Kannada cinema’s box office history. The film opened with a record-breaking Rs 10.32 crores on its first day, cementing its status as a milestone in the industry. Sudeep’s return to the silver screen after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus was nothing short of spectacular.
Released on December 25, Max received glowing reviews for its gripping action sequences, engaging storyline, and slick execution, setting new standards for Kannada films. The film’s appeal extended beyond Kannada-speaking audiences, performing exceptionally well in Tamil and Telugu markets. With a domestic net collection of Rs 43.95 crores and a worldwide gross of Rs 52.05 crores in under two weeks, Max has also recorded the highest footfall for any Kannada film in 2024.
The ensemble cast includes powerful performances alongside Sudeep by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ilavarasu, Ugramm Manju, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Sudha Belawadi, Sharath Lohithaswa, Vamsi Krishna, Pramod Shetty, Redin Kingsley, Anirudh Bhat, Vijay Chendoor, Govinda Gowda, and Kamaraju. On the technical front, the high-octane action sequences were choreographed by Chethan D’Souza, with music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. The film’s stunning visuals were captured by cinematographer Shekhar Chandra, adding to its overall impact.