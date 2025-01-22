For my mother, the world’s best actor is Darshan, and the best director is me: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s return to the director’s chair after six years with Royal has been a personal and professional milestone. And the first screening of Royal was nothing short of a family affair, with Challenging Star Darshan, his wife Vijaylakshmi, their mother Meena Thoogudeepa, his sister, and the extended family in attendance.

Speaking to CE Dinakar spoke about their reaction: “For my mother, the world’s best actor is Darshan, and the best director is me,” he said with a laugh. “Her love for us is so pure that she never sees our flaws. She appreciates everything we do.”

While the family gathered to celebrate Dinakar’s latest venture, it was his son Surya who stole the show. “The real highlight of the premiere was Surya,” Dinakar revealed. “Darshan watched the film because of my son Surya, who is making his debut as a child artist with this film. Afterward, he said, ‘Your son has done well—better than you!’ My mother and Darshan were overjoyed to see Surya’s debut on screen.”

Reflecting on his brother’s reaction to Royal, Dinakar shared, “Darshan told me, “This is your genre—a classic commercial entertainer tailor-made for both mass and class audiences.”

The screening wasn’t just a celebration of Dinakar’s return to direction but also a warm family gathering. As Dinakar put it, “Having my family as my first audience was special and drives me to create films that resonate with everyone.”