Kaajal Kunder joins Sanchii’s debut crime thriller as female lead

Sanchith Sanjeev, now known as Sanchii, is gearing up for his debut in a crime thriller, directed by Viveka in his first directorial venture. Produced by Supriyanvi Productions and KRG Studios, the makers have planned a grand launch with the first look and title reveal set for January 24.

Joining the cast is Kaajal Kunder, known for her unconventional and meaningful roles in films like Megha and Lineman. The Pepe actor is excited to bring another intriguing character to life. Speaking to CE, Kajal shares, “The director and team had seen my earlier work and felt I fit the role perfectly. Viveka reached out and asked me to audition, and here I am.”

While Kaajal dreams of sharing the screen with Sudeep someday, she expressed her happiness at being part of a project produced by Priya Sudeep along with Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. “It’s a great feeling to work with a team that values quality and storytelling and a first big break to work in a known production house,” she adds.

Talking about her role, Kaajal reveals, “I play a girl-next-door character that offers plenty of scope for performance, which excited me. Workshops are already underway, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the preparation process before the shoot begins in February.”

Apart from this project, Kaajal has Bili Chukki Halli Hakki, which is awaiting release, and a yet-to-be-titled comedy featuring a fresh team. “It’s too early to share details, but the preparations are in full swing,” she shares.

Sanchii and Kaajal Kunder will be sharing the screen for the first time in this untitled film, and details about the cast and crew are set to be officially revealed soon.