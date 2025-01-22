'Landlord draws' inspiration from the people of my village: Vijay Kumar

The shooting of Vijay Kumar's upcoming film, titled Landlord is currently going on in full swing. Produced by KV Satyaprakash and KS Suraj Gowda, and directed by Jadesh K Hampi, the film is being shot on an elaborate set near Nelamangala.

KV Satyaprakash, famed for producing the blockbuster Saarathi (2011), is returning to the production scene after a twelve-year hiatus with his banner Saarathi Films.

With his son, Suraj Gowda, by his side Director Jadesh K Hampi, known for working on Gentleman, Guru Shishyaru, and the story of Kaatera, Landlord, written and directed by him is a rural drama set against the backdrop of the 1980s, carries the tagline, 'It’s not the story of the rich, but the poor who remain.'

Vijay Kumar shared that this role is a perfect fit for the film. Rachita Ram stars as the female lead, while Vijay's daughter, Rithanya, plays a significant role in the story. Interestingly, Vijay Kumar and Rithanya portray a father-daughter duo on screen as well.

The actor, who plays Rachayya, also expressed his regret of not celebrating with his fans this year, seeking their understanding. Reflecting on his childhood, he shared memories of a time when electricity was rare in his village, and oil lamps were their only source of light. "The character in Landlord draws inspiration from the people of my village," he said, praising the production and the team for their dedication.