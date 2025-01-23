‘Expectations in our industry are tricky, and I’m very mindful of that’

For actor Rishi, five years in Kannada cinema is a journey of growth, persistence, and change. With Rudra Garuda Purana being his fifth theatrical release, the actor, who came into the spotlight with Operation Alamelamma and Kavaludaari, admits that despite the challenges, he remains as excited and passionate as when he first set foot in the industry.

“Two years were lost due to Covid, and the way the audience views films today has completely shifted. People are more knowledgeable now, and as an actor, our standards need to rise accordingly,” he says. Yet, despite facing the reality of competition and evolving audience expectations, Rishi is optimistic.

“When I did my first film, my ambition was simple – to be seen as an actor who could carry a film on his own. I felt I achieved that with my debut. Now, I’m seeking roles that resonate with society and inspire people. As an actor, what can I contribute? That’s the question I ask myself every day.”