‘Expectations in our industry are tricky, and I’m very mindful of that’

For actor Rishi, five years in Kannada cinema is a journey of growth, persistence, and change. With Rudra Garuda Purana being his fifth theatrical release, the actor, who came into the spotlight with Operation Alamelamma and Kavaludaari, admits that despite the challenges, he remains as excited and passionate as when he first set foot in the industry.
“Two years were lost due to Covid, and the way the audience views films today has completely shifted. People are more knowledgeable now, and as an actor, our standards need to rise accordingly,” he says. Yet, despite facing the reality of competition and evolving audience expectations, Rishi is optimistic.
“When I did my first film, my ambition was simple – to be seen as an actor who could carry a film on his own. I felt I achieved that with my debut. Now, I’m seeking roles that resonate with society and inspire people. As an actor, what can I contribute? That’s the question I ask myself every day.”
While it may seem that finding meaningful roles in Kannada cinema is a difficult task, Rishi has no complaints. “I’m fortunate that even though my theatrical releases have taken some time, there are directors still writing roles for me, and audiences looking out to watch my films. I’m constantly working and never taking a single day for granted. As an outsider, it’s a bit harder to choose the right scripts, but I’m committed to the process.”
His excitement remains undiminished. “I’m still thrilled. I look in the mirror and say, ‘I am a film hero.’” But what kind of actor does Rishi want to be known as? “I’m still discovering that. It’s a constant journey. I love to be part of good films, and from the feedback on watching the glimpses of Rudra Garuda Purana, it’s clear that audiences want to see me in this avatar. However, I want my roles to have meaning, and value added from my end to both society and the entertainment industry.”
Rishi reflects thoughtfully on audience expectations, acknowledging how critical they are in today’s cinema. “Even the title of a film plays a crucial role in shaping expectations. You set the bar high, promise something to the audience, and then you need to deliver. Over-promising and under-delivering can lead to commercial issues. Expectations in our industry are tricky, and I’m very mindful of that.”
When asked about his first reaction to the story of Rudra Garuda Purana, Rishi reveals, “I met director Nandeesh for a different story, but he was confident about Rudra Garuda Purana. There’s a certain magical energy about certain stories, and this one was no different.
The film is loosely inspired by the real-life mystery of Pan Am Flight 914, with elements of conspiracy theories that remain unanswered, adding, “The film’s narrative is unique, episodic in nature, and blends supernatural elements with a personal conflict. “It’s not a typical film with a straightforward case. The supernatural angle adds complexity, and that’s what will keep the audience hooked,” Rishi explains.
As for preparing for his role as a diligent yet puzzled cop, Rishi admits it’s challenging to stand out when portraying a character in uniform. “The only way to bring something new is through characterisation. Thankfully, Nandeesh had sketched out a role that was different from my previous cop role, like in Kavaludaari.
When you have a story that organically fits the character, that’s when the combination becomes a winner,” he shares Rishi also opens up about his experience playing a villain in Daaku Maharaaj and facing off against Balayya. “It was a completely unique experience, with no rules. It was fun, and what made it even more special was the warm, respectful team. The ambition is not about money but about working with good people. Daaku was a massive success in the Telugu states, and I was thrilled to see the response from the audience,” he concludes.