With Royal, I'm not just back I’m here to stay – Virat

Five years have passed since Kiss released, and now actor Virat returns to the silver screen with Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Royal. It’s been a long wait, but he assures that his passion for acting remains strong. “Once a film is out, I might take a month’s break, but my drive to get back to my next project never fades,” Virat confesses.
“The gap wasn’t my choice, though. It just happened. I did work on a couple of projects post-Kiss, but unfortunately, they didn’t take off. Then Jayanna called, supported me, and Dinakar extended his hand to direct me.”
For the audience, Virat is the actor they see on screen, but for him, acting is just the beginning. “I don’t have a Plan B. This has always been my dream. Even when I left my home, I knew I had only one path to follow. Despite the breakdowns, the hits, the flops, my resolve never changed. I want to stay here. It’s a tough journey, especially with the competition today, but I’m not giving up.”
Virat speaks candidly about the challenges of being an actor in today’s world. “There’s no easy way in any career,” he says, his voice steady with conviction.
As for Royal, Virat says it’s a commercial entertainer, but as an actor, he doesn’t want to focus solely on mass appeal. “I’m not looking for fame for the sake of it,” he adds. “I want to connect with as many people as I can. Leaving home to be part of this world, I’ve learned a lot about life. I know that if we don’t put in the best work, from start to finish, the film will fail the audience.
A winning team means everything. When producers like Jayanna and Bhogendra invest their money in me, and when a director like Dinakar invests his creativity and time, I have to prove them right. This is my second film, and I need to deliver. Only then can I dream of the next project.”
From his debut, Virat showcased his skills, excelling in action and dancing, but how has he evolved over the years? “As an actor and as a person, I always strive to stay updated,” he says. “There’s a big difference between my first film, Kiss, and my acting in Royal. With AP Arjun guiding me in my debut, and now Dinakar for Royal, and the upcoming film with director Suri, I’ve learned so much, with more to go.”
He explains his approach to acting with humility: “I approach every project with a blank slate. Whatever inputs I’m given, I try my best to fit into them. I’ve learned from my theatre days that you must travel with the story, with the people, and surrender to the process. It’s essential to surround yourself with the right team, and at the same time, be a student.”
Working with Dinakar was a new experience for Virat, and he learned a lot from him. “Handling punch dialogues, not going overboard with expressions—it was a different kind of challenge,” he recalls. “Dinakar is passionate and perfect in his craft. When I look at the monitor and see his smile after a shot, I know it’s come out well. I’ve bombarded him with so many questions, but he’s always been patient and ready to teach.”
Virat is confident about Royal, and while signing off, he says, “With Royal, I’m not just back—I’m here to stay.” He adds, “This film is a commercial package, and the audience will love it. But beyond that, the film will connect on a deeper level. With every project, I try to grow, to evolve, and to give my best. That’s all I can do.”
‘Success is measured, But ot cinema’
For Dinakar Thoogudeepa, Royal marks his fifth film, but it’s also a pivotal moment in waiting, as he completes 20 years as a director in 2026. Known for hits like Jothe Jotheyalli, Navagraha, Saarathi, and his last Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, Dinakar’s journey has been one with selective choices and careful planning. But he is also known for his deliberate pace.
After six years, he’s back with Royal, which is slated to release in theatres this week. “I’m not good at multitasking; I prefer focusing on one project at a time,” says the veteran director. “It took time after Jothe Jotheyalli before Navagraha and Sarathi happened. Bul was supposed to be my next, but I didn’t end up directing it, although I took a lot of responsibility in bringing the film to theatres, and Life Jothe Ondu Selfie in 2018.
After that, I sat down to work on Puneeth Rajkumar’s script, but that project couldn’t take off for reasons we all know. In 2023, I started with Royal, and now, here I am.” Royal is Raghu Niduvalli’s story, with dialogue written by him. “The screenplay and creative team, including Virat, contributed to the initial stages of Royal, but how the film should travel was my call,” says Dinakar, whose film also features Sanjana Anand and an ensemble cast, with Charan Raj’s music and cinematography by Sanketh.
Despite the slow pace of his career, Dinakar feels there’s no loss of creativity in the industry. He adds, “There’s always a rush to question why we’re slow, but I believe there’s no comparison to our work. Being an actor like Darshan, who’s completed 55 films, is tough. Acting requires immense dedication, and I think direction equally demands that same amount of work and effort. But the life of a technician goes beyond the usual 9-to-6 timings. We work even after pack-up, planning for the next day.”
Dinakar’s selective approach to filmmaking is also evident in his choice of stars. He’s one director who’s open to working not only with established stars but also with newcomers. “There’s a star in every newcomer,” he says, emphasising that he often thinks of Darshan when considering any new story. “When I was working on Jothe Jotheyalli, I first approached my brother, but he felt the subject wasn’t right for him. It was he who suggested Prem, who eventually took it up.
For every story I make, Darshan is always in my mind first. Even in Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, I had Darshan in mind. He has always been a part of my vision. He even saw some glimpses of Royal and told me, ‘You’ve made a film like you would have done it for me’,” he explains. Dinakar speaks highly of Virat, calling him a “future star in the making.” He adds, “Virat’s dedication to Royal was impressive. He gave his input and even wrote a few of his dialogues.
As a director, my job is to elevate an artist’s image, and I can confidently say that Royal will elevate Virat’s career.” Royal is a big-budget film, Virat’s second film, produced by Jayanna and Boghendra. But there are always comparisons to the hit films, and Dinakar agrees. “In my opinion success can be compared, but not cinema. Every film of mine is of a different genre.
That way, I always come up with different presentations.” According to Dinakar, Royal is a complete entertainment package, and there’s a lot of excitement around it. “I did go back to my younger years to promote the film,” says Dinakar. “I’m happy with all aspects of the film.” Looking ahead, Dinakar is excited about his future projects. He confirmed plans to launch his nephew, Chandu, and to revive the Thoogudeepa banner. As for working with his brother, actor Darshan, Dinakar adds, “It is sure to take off in 2026, and we are brainstorming a script.”