With Royal, I'm not just back I’m here to stay – Virat

Five years have passed since Kiss released, and now actor Virat returns to the silver screen with Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Royal. It’s been a long wait, but he assures that his passion for acting remains strong. “Once a film is out, I might take a month’s break, but my drive to get back to my next project never fades,” Virat confesses.

“The gap wasn’t my choice, though. It just happened. I did work on a couple of projects post-Kiss, but unfortunately, they didn’t take off. Then Jayanna called, supported me, and Dinakar extended his hand to direct me.”

For the audience, Virat is the actor they see on screen, but for him, acting is just the beginning. “I don’t have a Plan B. This has always been my dream. Even when I left my home, I knew I had only one path to follow. Despite the breakdowns, the hits, the flops, my resolve never changed. I want to stay here. It’s a tough journey, especially with the competition today, but I’m not giving up.”

Virat speaks candidly about the challenges of being an actor in today’s world. “There’s no easy way in any career,” he says, his voice steady with conviction.

As for Royal, Virat says it’s a commercial entertainer, but as an actor, he doesn’t want to focus solely on mass appeal. “I’m not looking for fame for the sake of it,” he adds. “I want to connect with as many people as I can. Leaving home to be part of this world, I’ve learned a lot about life. I know that if we don’t put in the best work, from start to finish, the film will fail the audience.