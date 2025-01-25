Sanchii’s debut officially commences

The film’s location is set in Mysuru, Sanchii01, as the tentative title tells the story of a bold and adventurous man navigating a world shaped by real events between the 90s and 2010.

The film directed by Viveka, in his first film, will be a blend of intense drama, intriguing characters, and a unique storyline, serving as a tribute to the city through an unconventional lens.

The film starring Sanchii will feature Kaajal Kunder along with Malashree and Mayur Patel, playing important characters. Charan Raj will be composing the music for the film, with Shekhar Chandra as the cinematographer, Sharath Vasisht as the editor, and Vishwas Kashyap handling production design.

The story and screenplay are penned by Viveka and Nagbhushan Deshpandey. Produced by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studios, in collaboration with Priya Sudeep under Supriyanvi Studios, the film is set to begin shooting on February 10.