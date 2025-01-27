Apaayavide Eccharike gets a new release date

The release of Apaayavide Eccharike, originally slated for February 7, has been moved up to February 28. The film, directed by debutant Abhijith Thirthahalli, had already piqued curiosity with a motion poster and two engaging songs.

The first track, 'Bachelor,' sung by Vijay Prakash, offers a humorous take on bachelor life, while the second song, released after the teaser, follows the film's intriguing premise. Now in post-production, the film is gearing up for release.

Vikas Uthaiah, known for his role in the TV series Annaiah, makes his silver screen debut in the role of Suri in Apaayavide Eccharike. The film also features Radha Bhagavathi (Amruthadhare fame), Raghav Kodachadri, and Mithun Teerthahalli. Produced by VG Manjunath and Poornima M Gowda under Yashaswini Creations, the film has music and cinematography handled by Sunaad Gowtham.

Apaayavide Eccharike explores the essence of the five elements—earth, air, water, fire, and space—each embodied by a distinct character. Set against the backdrop of dense, eerie forests, the teaser has captivated audiences with its suspenseful visuals, promising a gripping cinematic experience.