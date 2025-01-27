It’s a wrap for S Narayan’s Marutha

The shooting for Marutha, directed by S Narayan and starring Vijay Kumar and Shreyas K Manju in lead roles, has been wrapped up. Produced by K Manju and Ramesh Yadav under the Eesha Productions banner, the film has been lavishly shot across various locations, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kudala Sangama, Savadatti, Belagavi, and Goa. The final schedule was completed near Bengaluru with the traditional pumpkin-breaking ritual.

Marutha marks the third collaboration between Dr S Narayan and Vijay Kumar after their successful films Chanda and Daksha. Producer K Manju has previously worked with Vijay Kumar on hits like Rajinikanth and Shankar IPS. This film marks producer Ramesh Yadav’s first project with the actor.

Marutha is described as a content-driven film that reflects the story of every household. According to the director, it delves into the unseen forces that silently affect society and their harmful consequences.

Brinda plays the female lead, while Sadhu Kokila plays a unique role, unlike anything he has done before. The ensemble cast includes Nishvika Naidu, Rangayana Raghu, Tara Anuradha, Sharath Lohitashwa, Pramod Shetty, Manju Pavagada, and Chitra Shenoy. Additionally, Ravichandran will appear in a special role. The technical team comprises cinematographer PKH Das and editor Shivaprasad Yadav.